Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Sam Rasoul champions Southwest Virginia

Sam Rasoul champions
Southwest Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is a very good man. If you’ve ever had a conversation with him, you would understand. He’s also an energetic leader. He was on the front lines, leading the charge to expand Medicaid in Virginia.
Democrats struggle in rural Grayson County because we’re largely outnumbered. In 2016, we read of Rasoul's novel approach to politics, so we asked him for direction. He spoke about his approach, extending kindness to his neighbors, regardless of politics. Rasoul’s district is 90 miles from us, yet he gave up a day in his busy schedule to visit, encourage and inspire us. He’s been here so many times since, and advocated for our priorities in the Virginia House of Delegates, we essentially consider him to be our delegate.
I’ve never met anyone who interacts more seamlessly with people than Rasoul. When you talk to him, he focuses. He listens, he hears and he feels. He understands and reacts to your message, whatever you’re trying to express.
His major policy initiatives readily are available on his website. They center on family, health care and education.
I love my family; I appreciate my health care and am thankful for my educational opportunities, so I’m all in for Rasoul. If you want to see a visionary plan for Virginia’s future, I encourage you to visit his website.
If there’s a better leader for the future of Virginia, I haven’t met or even heard of that person. I have voted for many great leaders in my lifetime, but my vote for Rasoul on June 8 will be my most enthusiastic vote ever. He has proved to be an effective champion for Southwest Virginia. I believe it’s time for him to spread his energy, ideas and impact throughout the rest of the commonwealth of Virginia.
Kim Baughman.
Elk Creek.