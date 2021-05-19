Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Sam Rasoul champions Southwest Virginia

Sam Rasoul champions

Southwest Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is a very good man. If you’ve ever had a conversation with him, you would understand. He’s also an energetic leader. He was on the front lines, leading the charge to expand Medicaid in Virginia.

Democrats struggle in rural Grayson County because we’re largely outnumbered. In 2016, we read of Rasoul's novel approach to politics, so we asked him for direction. He spoke about his approach, extending kindness to his neighbors, regardless of politics. Rasoul’s district is 90 miles from us, yet he gave up a day in his busy schedule to visit, encourage and inspire us. He’s been here so many times since, and advocated for our priorities in the Virginia House of Delegates, we essentially consider him to be our delegate.

I’ve never met anyone who interacts more seamlessly with people than Rasoul. When you talk to him, he focuses. He listens, he hears and he feels. He understands and reacts to your message, whatever you’re trying to express.

His major policy initiatives readily are available on his website. They center on family, health care and education.