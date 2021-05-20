Letter to the Editor, May 21, 2021: Look into gun violence to determine root causes

Look into gun violence

to determine root causes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s great that Richmond's leaders will be taking action to reduce the increasing level of gun violence in the city. The Times-Dispatch recently reported that two groups might be involved: a work group made up of Mayor Levar Stoney’s “reimagining public safety” appointees and others from city departments, and a group of local clergy who recommended that the mayor adopt “a new gun violence program modeled after one proposed by a national organization in New York.” As much as $500,000 will be expended on this effort.

In addition to finding ways to reduce the number of guns that get into the hands of people involved in the shootings and murders, I hope these groups try to learn why so many of the city’s young people are willing to use guns in the first place. It’s one thing for the shooter to have a gun when a conflict or personal humiliation seems to warrant its use, and another for the shooter to have a mindset that prevents him or her from acting differently when trying to resolve these problems.