Letter to the Editor, May 21, 2021: Look into gun violence to determine root causes

Look into gun violence
to determine root causes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It’s great that Richmond's leaders will be taking action to reduce the increasing level of gun violence in the city. The Times-Dispatch recently reported that two groups might be involved: a work group made up of Mayor Levar Stoney’s “reimagining public safety” appointees and others from city departments, and a group of local clergy who recommended that the mayor adopt “a new gun violence program modeled after one proposed by a national organization in New York.” As much as $500,000 will be expended on this effort.
In addition to finding ways to reduce the number of guns that get into the hands of people involved in the shootings and murders, I hope these groups try to learn why so many of the city’s young people are willing to use guns in the first place. It’s one thing for the shooter to have a gun when a conflict or personal humiliation seems to warrant its use, and another for the shooter to have a mindset that prevents him or her from acting differently when trying to resolve these problems.
Why is it that so many of the city’s young people ignore the sacredness of human life? Why do they lack patience or any understanding that human conflict should be resolved peacefully?
In addition to finding ways to reduce access to guns, I hope that interviews are conducted with as many of the gun offenders from over the past decade as possible. How do such offenders explain their inability to avoid guns and the use of violence? Who or what do they think caused them to believe that violence is an acceptable way to resolve personal differences?
John Schuiteman.
Ashland.