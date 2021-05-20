Letter to the editor, May 21, 2021: Non-vaccinated people have right to no masks

Nonvaccinated people

have right to no masks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If people who are vaccinated cannot catch COVID-19 or pass the virus to others, why should vaccinations be mandated for someone who does not want it? This especially is true for people who test positive for carrying the virus antibodies after recovering from the coronavirus.

If I have the antibodies and I want to risk catching it again (by not wearing a mask), then I have no more chance of reinfection than someone who's been vaccinated. Not wearing a mask should be my right. Others who are vaccinated cannot catch it, so there's no risk.

Others who have not been infected, also should have the right to not wear a mask for protection since they are at no risk among those who are fully protected.

How does it make sense to segregate the vaccinated from the nonvaccinated — with document requirements showing a passport to freedom?

Will there next be a "scarlet mask" requirement or a tattooed "U" on your forehead to designate noncompliance as an nonvaccinated American?