Letter to the Editor, May 21, 2021: Parents/teacher unit best help for children

Parents/teacher unit

best help for children

As fall elections are on the horizon, we are hearing the endless chatter of savvy politicians and their endorsers on television and social media. As an educator, I am passionate about today's youth, their ability to learn, and the roles of the classroom teacher and parents. (Nontraditional family structures also include single parents, LGBTQ parents, adoptive parents and grandparents, etc.) Although both have different obligations, parents and teachers should be cohesive and working together for the well-being of each child. I teach the affluent as well as the marginalized. While new buildings and increased teacher salaries are important, neither will result in higher test scores and a desire to learn in our youth. The root of our faulty nationwide educational system is the disintegration of the family unit. Children desperately need a solid family unit where parents are partnering with the classroom teacher in the best interest of the child. Divorced, no-show and ambivalent parents are having a tremendous affect on our youth. Parents are shunning the responsibilities of nurture, respect and morals and, consequently, the burden falls on our educators. Our government and the state Board of Education are putting bandages on various abrasions in the schools while the American family is hemorrhaging. It is time for parents, whether married or separated, to take responsibility for a generation gone bad.