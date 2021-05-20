Letter to the Editor, May 21, 2021: Proposed Medicare cuts hurt specialty providers

Proposed Medicare cuts

hurt specialty providers

As many of us begin thinking about the return to normal, the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come. Health care providers are no exception.

For specialty providers such as physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet. American Medical Association data shows that physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while the challenges of safely providing care caused costs to rise.

If that wasn't bad enough, federal health policy is dealing another blow by delaying devastating Medicare cuts that threaten to limit patient access and harm the sustainability of the health care system.

Congress must step in to stop more Medicare cuts to specialty care before it's too late. Health care providers and seniors are counting on them.

