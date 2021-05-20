Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: Casino will thrive first, business will taper off

Casino will thrive first,

business will taper off

As a resident of Henrico County, I will not be able to vote on whether or not a casino will locate in Richmond. But let me make a comment: Casinos have one objective — to make money. It will employ many people, on a part-time basis, probably with no benefits. It will benefit the company that will build it. If and when the casino owners find they are not making money, they will shut it down. Then Richmond will be stuck with an empty building and people will be out of work, which is what happened in Atlantic City, N.J., when the Taj Mahal closed. A casino will do business at first but the business will taper off. Money is tight here and all over the U.S. I hope I am wrong.