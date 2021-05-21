Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: Decide need for casino? Then determine location

Decide need for casino?
Then determine location
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The first question members of the public should decide is whether or not they want any casino in Richmond — not where to locate it. If the public were made aware of all of the studies about the impact casinos have on cities, they would not vote to allow one in Richmond.
A casino would take much-needed money out of the city's economy, create new habitual gamblers and increase the crime rate, which then would increase the cost of police and social services. Such businesses also divert money from the lottery and other appeals for funds. The casino operations favor the casino. They can't lose. Studies show that minorities and seniors make up the largest portion of casino gamblers.
Robert Bedell.
Richmond.