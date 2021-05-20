 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: KidCOVE study to test vaccine safety for youth
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: KidCOVE study to test vaccine safety for youth

  • 0

KidCOVE study to test

vaccine safety for youth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reference to a recent op-ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, clinical trials are continuing through many avenues. This is to inform the public that Moderna has started a COVID-19 trial for children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years who must be in good health. The purpose of the KidCOVE Study is to test a vaccine that may protect children from getting sick if they come into contact with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

It is more and more important that we learn as much as possible about this dreadful disease. We must not neglect our children. For more detailed information, please visit: KidCOVEstudy.com

June Hoye.

Henrico.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News