Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: KidCOVE study to test vaccine safety for youth

KidCOVE study to test

vaccine safety for youth

In reference to a recent op-ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, clinical trials are continuing through many avenues. This is to inform the public that Moderna has started a COVID-19 trial for children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years who must be in good health. The purpose of the KidCOVE Study is to test a vaccine that may protect children from getting sick if they come into contact with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.