Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: McAuliffe's support to LGBTQ+ rights lauded

McAuliffe's support

to LGBTQ+ rights lauded

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As states around the country seek to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, particularly for transgender people, Virginia can and should be a leader in protecting these communities. We must elect a governor who will build on recent progress and ensure that Virginia is an inclusive place. I am excited to support Terry McAuliffe because I know he will champion LGBTQ+ rights.

McAuliffe has been a leader in promoting LGBTQ+ rights. As our 72nd governor, he fought tirelessly to make Virginia a more welcoming commonwealth. He was the first Virginia Democratic candidate to aggressively run on a pro-LGBTQ+ marriage equality platform. On his first day as governor, he signed Executive Order 1, prohibiting discrimination against any LGBTQ+ state employee, and he pledged to veto every bill that undermined the constitutional rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, a promise he kept. When same-sex marriage became legally recognized, McAuliffe signed an executive order directing state agencies to comply with the court ruling. He is proud of the fact that he was the first Southern governor in the nation to officiate a gay wedding.