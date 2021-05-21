Letter to the Editor, May 22, 2021: McAuliffe's support to LGBTQ+ rights lauded

McAuliffe's support
to LGBTQ+ rights lauded
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As states around the country seek to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, particularly for transgender people, Virginia can and should be a leader in protecting these communities. We must elect a governor who will build on recent progress and ensure that Virginia is an inclusive place. I am excited to support Terry McAuliffe because I know he will champion LGBTQ+ rights.
McAuliffe has been a leader in promoting LGBTQ+ rights. As our 72nd governor, he fought tirelessly to make Virginia a more welcoming commonwealth. He was the first Virginia Democratic candidate to aggressively run on a pro-LGBTQ+ marriage equality platform. On his first day as governor, he signed Executive Order 1, prohibiting discrimination against any LGBTQ+ state employee, and he pledged to veto every bill that undermined the constitutional rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, a promise he kept. When same-sex marriage became legally recognized, McAuliffe signed an executive order directing state agencies to comply with the court ruling. He is proud of the fact that he was the first Southern governor in the nation to officiate a gay wedding.
I know that McAuliffe has bold plans to combat the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces and I am excited by what he can accomplish with a Democratic legislature. I am pleased that he has promised to improve data collection so that LGBTQ+ communities can get the resources they need. Those areas require health care professionals and law enforcement personnel to complete cultural competency training to be responsive to the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. Other resources needed are to expand legal protections for children in foster care, update the Virginia public school bullying policy and improve access to critical health services for LGBTQ+ people. I already have early voted for McAuliffe for the June primary, and I will be ready to early vote for him in the November general election.