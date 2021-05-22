Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021. 'Baby Bond' idea offers opportunity for security

'Baby Bond' idea offers

opportunity for security

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 1797, Thomas Paine wrote a pamphlet titled, "Agrarian Justice." In it, Paine proposed the creation of what we now call Social Security. Paine also proposed providing every American — regardless of sex or race — with a stake. That stake was to be a sum of £15, or about $2,000 today. Its purpose was to help people reaching adulthood establish themselves.

A modern version of this idea, known as the Baby Bond, was developed by economists William Darity of Duke University and Darrick Hamilton of The New School in New York City. For the unfamiliar, Baby Bonds are a trust account into which money is seeded on a one-time or annual basis. That money then is invested into low-risk assets, achieving a modest return every year.