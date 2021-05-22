Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021: Bottle bill creates jobs, reduces litter by half

Bottle bill creates jobs,
reduces litter by half
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Virginia Bottle Bill Organization is collecting the signatures of people who support a beverage container deposit legislation. We invite everyone to come together at www.VABottleBill.org and create a political force that cannot be ignored.
We have been improving our recycling for 50 years, but still only recycle about 20% of our beverage containers, according to our research. We don’t need to tweak a broken system; we need to replace it with a proven winner. Bottle bill states can get 90% of their beverage containers recycled. The plastic bottles we collect in single-stream recycling are so contaminated even after sorting that they must be downcycled; they can’t be made back into bottles. Virginia bottle manufacturers must buy glass from bottle-bill states, sending our money out of state, instead of buying Virginia glass.
Bottle bills reduce litter by half, especially in our waterways and on our beaches where many plastic bottles are discarded. Beverage containers make up 70% of Virginia’s roadside litter and make up six out of the top eight categories of litter cleaned up out of our waterways. Bottle bills provide jobs, adding roughly 1,500 each in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Vermont. Bottle bills create more jobs than using curbside recycling or garbage collection for the same volume.
The bill has failed before. This time, things have changed: The Can Manufacturers Institute, the Glass Packaging Institute and the National Association for PET Container Resources all support bottle bills: They know we are throwing good material away that their members want to pay for, but the material isn’t here. By joining together as a group, we can demonstrate to our elected officials that we have the support of voters and industry alike and can get a bill passed.
Rick Galliher.
President, Virginia Bottle Bill Organization.
Reston.