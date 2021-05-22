Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021: Bottle bill creates jobs, reduces litter by half

Bottle bill creates jobs,

reduces litter by half

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Bottle Bill Organization is collecting the signatures of people who support a beverage container deposit legislation. We invite everyone to come together at www.VABottleBill.org and create a political force that cannot be ignored.

We have been improving our recycling for 50 years, but still only recycle about 20% of our beverage containers, according to our research. We don’t need to tweak a broken system; we need to replace it with a proven winner. Bottle bill states can get 90% of their beverage containers recycled. The plastic bottles we collect in single-stream recycling are so contaminated even after sorting that they must be downcycled; they can’t be made back into bottles. Virginia bottle manufacturers must buy glass from bottle-bill states, sending our money out of state, instead of buying Virginia glass.