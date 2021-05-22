Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021: Fully vaccinated people can sicken, spread germs

Fully vaccinated people

can sicken, spread germs

Having just read the recent Letter to the Editor from Scott Hasty, “Nonvaccinated people have the right to no masks,” I am curious where he acquired his information. He incorrectly states that if you are vaccinated, you cannot get sick. That is 100% incorrect. Anyone vaccinated against anything, including COVID-19, still can get sick and can be a carrier. Having been vaccinated will allow you to get over the illness quicker and without the major complications (hospital, ventilation, etc. ) I believe Hasty needs to rethink his action plan and decide to either get a vaccine to help prevent a deadly illness (remember polio, measles, the flu of 100 years ago), or get his affairs in order as the virus always will be out there just looking for a place to set up shop. Oh yes, and wearing a mask has nothing to do with your rights. It’s just common sense.