Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021: KidCOVE study to test vaccine safety for youth

KidCOVE study to test
vaccine safety for youth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the Editorial op-ed in the May 20 Richmond Times-Dispatch, clinical trials are continuing through many avenues. This is to inform the public that Moderna has started a COVID-19 trial for children between ages 6 months and less than 12 years who must be in good health. The purpose of the KidCOVE Study is to test a vaccine that may protect children from getting sick if they come into contact with SARS-COV-2 (called coronavirus) which causes COVID-19.
For more detailed information, please visit the web site at KidCOVE Study.com. It is more and more important that we learn as much as possible about this dreadful disease. We must not neglect our children.
June Hoye.
Henrico.