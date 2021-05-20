Letter to the Editor, May 23, 2021: KidCOVE study to test vaccine safety for youth

KidCOVE study to test

vaccine safety for youth

In reference to the Editorial op-ed in the May 20 Richmond Times-Dispatch, clinical trials are continuing through many avenues. This is to inform the public that Moderna has started a COVID-19 trial for children between ages 6 months and less than 12 years who must be in good health. The purpose of the KidCOVE Study is to test a vaccine that may protect children from getting sick if they come into contact with SARS-COV-2 (called coronavirus) which causes COVID-19.