Letter to the Editor, May 24, 2021: Carroll Foy can lead Virginia forward in all areas

Carroll Foy can lead Va.

forward in all areas

There is no simpler way to put it: Virginians will make bold strides forward in affordable health care, criminal justice reform, education, the environment, gender equality, affordable housing, gun violence prevention and racial justice by electing Jennifer Carroll Foy as governor. Carroll Foy has shown consistency, commitment and determination throughout her life in public service. It's time Virginia grows with a leader who will bring invigorating fresh ideas that are serving every community in our commonwealth. Carroll Foy consistently has delivered for her district and others across Virginia through leading and supporting the passing of legislation that sides with working-class Virginians. As a delegate, Carroll Foy passed legislation reforming the cash bail system, requiring law enforcement officers to go through training on de-escalation techniques and implicit biases and led the Equal Rights Amendment into legislation as chief sponsor. Carroll Foy is bringing a vision to the governorship of Virginia that it has yet to experience.

She brought this vision to her community in Prince William County by passing legislation that created more opportunities for students to take computer coding courses, passing the Dress Code Equality Act and increasing access to rural broadband. She took the initiative to run for the House of Delegates to serve her community and deliver real solutions. She overcame the odds of running against a Republican incumbent and winning in her race for delegate because her message, reputation and life experience resonated with Virginians. I support Carroll Foy because she has supported Virginia by actively advocating for an increase in funding for rent relief programs, paid sick leave and increased worker safety standards and common-sense gun safety legislation. Her governorship will encompass consistency, morality and diligence. There's a lot more to do here in Virginia, and I know Carroll Foy will get it done.