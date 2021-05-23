Letter to the Editor, May 24, 2021: McClellan's service, actions lead the way

McClellan's service,

actions lead the way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’ve supported winning Democratic nominees for governor of Virginia from Charles Robb to Ralph Northam (seven in all). They served us well.

This year I’m supporting state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. I’ve watched her serve this city and our state for nearly 20 years. Her 15 years of service in Virginia’s General Assembly have been amazing. Many of today’s compelling issues are those that McClellan identified early, sought out solutions for, collaborated on with leaders both state and local, and passed legislation to address.

If you want big, bold and visionary, you must appreciate McClellan's leadership on criminal justice reform, women’s rights, education funding, environmental protection, child care for working parents, gun violence prevention, ethics in government and much more. It was McClellan’s recently passed Virginia Voting Rights Act that gained attention as a national counterpoint to Republican efforts to keep Americans from voting.