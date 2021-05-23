Letter to the Editor, May 24, 2021: Preserving more land: Environment win-win

Preserving more land:

Environment win-win

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Nature has been a respite for many Virginians, including myself, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our state’s parks, hiking trails and outdoor amenities were a welcome change of pace from home isolation, telework and Zoom calls, and the day-to-day anxiety and stress of living during this unprecedented public health crisis.

And I was not alone. So many Virginians were looking to get out of their homes and into local parks that these amenities became inundated and overstressed, demonstrating a clear need for more open space in Virginia, especially in communities that lack safe access to outdoor spaces near them.

This is why I was excited to see President Joe Biden’s conservation plans to safeguard 30% of our lands and waters over the coming decade, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to nature and to working with local communities to expand open spaces.

The rate at which we’re losing our forests and undeveloped lands is unsustainable and poses significant threats to clean air and water, and our health, while making it harder to address the climate crisis.