Letter to the Editor, May 25, 2021: Advisory group aided Va.'s international trade

Advisory group aided

Va.'s international trade

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Richmond Times-Dispatch's May 21 editorial about Virginia’s need to expand international trade was well written. However, it should have noted the outstanding lead the Virginia Advisory Committee on International Trade took in developing the trade plan put forth by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which was then adopted by the governor and somewhat funded by the General Assembly. This committee initially was created by the General Assembly during former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration.

The editorial also should have noted that Virginia has been exceedingly active in trade promotion under prior governors and over many years. This was the case with former governors McAuliffe, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and going back to the late 1980s with Gerald Baliles.