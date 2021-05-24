Letter to the Editor, May 25, 2021: Advisory group aided Va.'s international trade

Advisory group aided
Va.'s international trade
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's May 21 editorial about Virginia’s need to expand international trade was well written. However, it should have noted the outstanding lead the Virginia Advisory Committee on International Trade took in developing the trade plan put forth by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which was then adopted by the governor and somewhat funded by the General Assembly. This committee initially was created by the General Assembly during former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration.
The editorial also should have noted that Virginia has been exceedingly active in trade promotion under prior governors and over many years. This was the case with former governors McAuliffe, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and going back to the late 1980s with Gerald Baliles.
In fact, in the past 30 years, Virginia has been one of the most active states in promoting trade and recognizing the critical importance of trade and foreign investment to state economic development. This proactive engagement with the global economy has significantly contributed to Virginia’s repeated No. 1 ratings by CNBC as the best state for doing business. This particularly is interesting considering Virginia was founded as a trading colony in 1607.
Stuart S. Malawer.
Great Falls .
Editor's note: Malawer, a Distinguished Service Professor of Law and International Trade at George Mason University, has been a member of the Virginia Advisory Committee on International Trade, and a former board member of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.