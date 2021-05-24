Letter to the Editor, May 25, 2021: All new businesses intend to make money

All new businesses

intend to make money

In a May 24 Letter to the Editor of The Richmond Times-Dispatch, Martin Goodman's argument against a casino doesn't hold water. Anyone going into business does it for the reason of making money. Most businesses operate with part-time employees with no benefits — grocery stores, fast-food and other restaurants, mom and pop shops, to name a few.

If they fail to make money they will close. Their employees will be out of work and there will be an empty building. There are risks with every endeavor. We have to weigh risks versus benefits — Richmonders will let their verdict be known in November.