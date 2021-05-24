Letter to the Editor, May 25, 2021: Columnist should apply logic in using statistics

Columnist should apply

logic in using statistics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I admire George Will for being one of the few conservative columnists who stood up to former President Donald Trump. But Will continues to attack the progressive agenda, especially on climate change, with statistics applied in the absence of logic. Here are just a few examples from his column published this past Sunday in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Will stated that under former President Barack Obama's administration, a past emission initiative “did create some jobs — at a cost $1.4 million each.” Will ignored all the other many benefits of the program and assigned all the cost to just this one benefit. Of course, this is faulty reasoning, but it makes for a shocking statement.

Will states that President Joe Biden’s proposed tax credit to encourage Americans to buy electric vehicles (EVs) “will have a climate change too tiny to measure.” Changing the world trajectory on climate change will require many, many small steps. Using Will’s logic, why would anyone pay income taxes since each of our tax payments are too tiny to measure when compared to all government revenues?