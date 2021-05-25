Letter to the Editor, May 25, 2021: Will 'the big lie' fail test of time?

Will 'the big lie'

fail test of time?

The May 23 op-ed "The Big Lie" by Dr. Charles F. Bryan Jr. presents a very thoughtful, timely and valuable lesson on how history does repeat itself. He vividly explains how those who covet power use big lies to obtain it. Sir John Dahlberg-Acton said: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Bryan foretold an oft-repeated lesson in the history of the big lie, a lesson we ignore at our own peril.

I highly respect Bryan. I do, however, disagree with his conclusion that, "The big lie might work in the short term but inevitably fails the test of time." The Lost Cause that drove the post-Civil War commitment to racial segregation clearly was a big lie. Did the Lost Cause fail the test of time? The threads of the Lost Cause ran through the Know Nothing Party’s philosophy of xenophobia that disenfranchised those with different heritages. The same threads ran through the ravaging of the African American neighborhoods of Tulsa, Okla., the Jim Crow legacy of the South, the Massive Resistance movement in Virginia, the denials of the Holocaust and, just recently, the GOP’s recent more benign reinterpretation of the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The consistent thread is hate and a lust for power, the desire to put our democracy aside and enthrone the divisive agendas of a minority.