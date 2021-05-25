Letter to the Editor, May 26, 2021: DREAM Act offers unique opportunity

DREAM Act offers

unique opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S Senate needs to prioritize the DREAM Act (House Resolution 6). This bill would allow young adults brought to this country as children, called “Dreamers,” to stay here and become citizens if they abide by the rules.

For many such children, the U.S. is the only country they know. They have grown up in our neighborhoods, attended our schools and are friends with our children.

Some are unaware that they lack legal documentation until they try to obtain a driver’s license or apply for college. Under the DREAM Act, these children would be able to pursue the American dream and attend school, work and/or serve in the military without fear of deportation.

This is one issue that voters on both sides of the aisle strongly support.

The DREAM Act will offer a helping hand to a small group of young people who came to this country under extenuating circumstances, have spent years contributing to their communities and know no other home. I am grateful to know that U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats of Virginia, support this legislation. I hope others will support this common-sense bill.