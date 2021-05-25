Letter to the Editor, May 26, 2021: Groups seek to meet with city's police chief

Groups seek to meet

with city's police chief

A recent article in The Times-Dispatch described the frustration of a city task force that is charged with creating a Police Oversight Board in getting a meeting with Gerald M. Smith, Richmond’s chief of police. Our organization commiserates with the task force because recently, we, too, have not been able to get the chief to meet with us or return our phone calls. We are Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC), an interfaith group that has been asking the city to implement a proven data-driven gun violence intervention strategy for the past year. We have had several meetings with Chief Smith. Those meetings earlier this year have concentrated on getting the city to contract with a national organization for a problem analysis to evaluate gun violence in the city. This analysis includes extensive information on demographics, criminal history, homicide incident analysis, high risk groups and a shooting density analysis.