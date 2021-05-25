Letter to the Editor, May 26, 2021: Send PEOs to VEC to resolve claims

Send PEOs to VEC

to resolve claims

A couple weeks ago, I mistakenly parked in a "No parking Monday 9-11" zone. A few minutes later, a city employee put a parking violation on my windshield. Yes, I was guilty. The violation was number 7,850,165. Wow, that is a lot of parking tickets. All written in 2021? Or maybe since Jan. 1, 2000? Or maybe since the first car drove into Richmond back in 1912? In any case, I am impressed with the speed, efficiency and productivity of the Richmond Police Department's Parking Enforcement Officers (PEOs).