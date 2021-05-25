Letter to the Editor, May 26, 2021: Send PEOs to VEC to resolve claims

Send PEOs to VEC
to resolve claims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A couple weeks ago, I mistakenly parked in a "No parking Monday 9-11" zone. A few minutes later, a city employee put a parking violation on my windshield. Yes, I was guilty. The violation was number 7,850,165. Wow, that is a lot of parking tickets. All written in 2021? Or maybe since Jan. 1, 2000? Or maybe since the first car drove into Richmond back in 1912? In any case, I am impressed with the speed, efficiency and productivity of the Richmond Police Department's Parking Enforcement Officers (PEOs).
My idea: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney can loan some PEOs to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), which needs extra help resolving disputed claims. The PEOs can efficiently resolve all the VEC claims in record time.
Marc Rondeau.
Richmond.