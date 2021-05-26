Letter to the Editor, May 27, 2021: Carroll Foy fights for all Virginians

Carroll Foy fights

for all Virginians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am supporting Jennifer Carroll Foy because her unique voice and story inspired me when I first heard her speak; she continues to inspire me every day. While growing up in Petersburg, Carroll Foy faced hardships and adversity. By graduating from Virginia Military Institute in one of the first classes to accept women and by running for her state delegate seat while pregnant with twins, Carroll Foy has proven that she is willing and able to persevere, working hard to help others.

Carroll Foy’s work as a state delegate showed that she fights for all Virginians. I believe that the climate crisis is one of the most important issues for those running for governor to address. As a delegate, Carroll Foy showed that she will help make Virginia more environmentally friendly. Her plans to transition Virginia to clean energy by 2035 show that she recognizes the imminent threat of climate change. As a delegate, her work to expand educational opportunities and to increase teacher salaries helped give every child better opportunities. As governor, she would continue to better our public education system and level the playing field by supporting education.