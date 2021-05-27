Letter to the Editor, May 28, 2021: McClellan offers insight, effective experience

McClellan offers insight,

effective experience

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A week ago, I had no idea what I would do about the upcoming Democratic primary. I could see little air between the policies espoused by the gubernatorial candidates, at least in sound bites, except to some extent, for Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas. After immersing myself in websites and legislative records, I've come to a different conclusion: There are stark differences among the candidates in their command of issues and in how they approach them.

Look at the policy positions found on the candidates' websites. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is at one extreme — essentially no in-depth policies — and former governor Terry McAuliffe ia at the other — detailed plans across the board. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, with far fewer resources, has policy statements that sometimes exceed McAuliffe's in detail (e.g., education). Some (e.g., climate) are at the same level of generality as the positions of the other candidates, but when she talks, McClellan invariably shows the deepest penetration into a problem.