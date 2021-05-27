Letter to the Editor, May 28, 2021: McClellan's character, actions aid Virginians

McClellan's character,

actions aid Virginians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What Virginia needs in its next governor is a leader who can make progress. One who, no matter the circumstances, works hard for his or her beliefs and who is capable of moving Virginia forward. As Democrats decide who they believe is the best candidate for the job, I want to offer a reminder: character and actions matter.

Over the past 15 years, I have come to know state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, very well. She has served our district as a thoughtful leader. Her family, her past and her upbringing all shape the person she's become. Her perspective drives her commitment to the people of Virginia. Her character shines through in service to her community.