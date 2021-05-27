Letter to the Editor, May 28, 2021: McClellan's character, actions aid Virginians

McClellan's character,
actions aid Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What Virginia needs in its next governor is a leader who can make progress. One who, no matter the circumstances, works hard for his or her beliefs and who is capable of moving Virginia forward. As Democrats decide who they believe is the best candidate for the job, I want to offer a reminder: character and actions matter.
Over the past 15 years, I have come to know state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, very well. She has served our district as a thoughtful leader. Her family, her past and her upbringing all shape the person she's become. Her perspective drives her commitment to the people of Virginia. Her character shines through in service to her community.
McClellan also has proven herself to be a dependable leader in action. She has been a strong advocate for children, education, families, equity and inclusion. When I look at what Virginia needs to lead our next generation, I know she is the best candidate. McClellan will prioritize education funding to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their school district. With her K-12 Equitable Education and Investment Plan, she will invest a record $2.3 billion more per year into Virginia’s education system — more than any other governor in Virginia history.