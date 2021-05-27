Letter to the Editor, May 28, 2021: McClellan's policies more equitable for all

McClellan's policies

more equitable for all

In one early meeting in connection with her candidacy, McClellan noted that programs that discriminate against Blacks, Asian Americans, Latinos, Pacific Islanders and others harm all races as well. Everyone, regardless of skin color, loses because of discriminatory programs. McClellan’s astute observation provides a basis for healing and for true equality.

My mom was a medical technologist who practiced in Virginia in the 1950s to early 1960s. During this time, her life was threatened by cancer, which led to extensive, invasive treatment including surgery. While waiting for one of her surgeries, she was informed that no eligible back-up blood donors had been identified, which meant postponing her surgery. She learned that a medically viable, willing donor was available, but was Black, and therefore, was “ineligible” as a donor. At that time, “mixed blood” transfusions apparently were not allowed. Mom understood that “blood is blood” and she argued to go forward with her surgery regardless of the potential donor’s race. She had her surgery. But the mental stress and delay in her treatment surely were not conducive to her well-being, and she died in 1963.