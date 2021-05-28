Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Gun-show protester provides most action

Gun-show protester
provides most action
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past weekend, the Richmond Gun Show was held in an empty grocery store. For three days, the pace of the crowd at the show was pleasant and informative. I was there every day since I provided concealed-carry classes.
At the show, the sole incident of violence, which occurred at its end on Sunday, was not really violence. It was a loud rebuke from a local resident who objected to the notion of an organized, respectful show that allowed everyone to peruse, buy and sell firearms. The resident was so loud in her objections (but not vulgar) that the vendors stopped breaking down their tables to see what was happening. When local police officers, who had been assigned to security for the gun show, stepped over to where the protester was giving the staff a piece of her mind, she immediately upbraided the officers for being there and accused them of wanting to shoot her.
Eventually she moved to the parking lot and continued her anti-gun rant until she was finished and then departed. She made her feelings known without vulgarity or assault.
Two things that she hates — guns and violence — were on her mind. Of note, there were plenty of guns there for three days, and the sole incidence of note was an anti-gun resident who exercised her right to free speech.