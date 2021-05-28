Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Gun-show protester provides most action

Gun-show protester

provides most action

At the show, the sole incident of violence, which occurred at its end on Sunday, was not really violence. It was a loud rebuke from a local resident who objected to the notion of an organized, respectful show that allowed everyone to peruse, buy and sell firearms. The resident was so loud in her objections (but not vulgar) that the vendors stopped breaking down their tables to see what was happening. When local police officers, who had been assigned to security for the gun show, stepped over to where the protester was giving the staff a piece of her mind, she immediately upbraided the officers for being there and accused them of wanting to shoot her.