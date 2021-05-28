Letter to the Editor, May 29, 2021: Longtime golfer laments changes at Belmont

Longtime golfer laments

changes at Belmont

Boy, Henrico County really has outdone itself. The new Belmont Golf Course will cost you twice as much to play two-thirds of the old course. So much for a partnership with the First Tee program for a decent product at a reasonable price. I thought the deal was to start our youths playing golf. Certainly, the old Belmont course would have made money if it had been managed correctly. Now, it will cost you more to hit a bucket of balls and use the practice green than it used to cost to play the entire course. Having played the original Belmont more than 1,000 times, I always thought it was in good shape with the exception of a few bunkers. One always got a good product for the price. Every golfer I know gladly will drive an extra 20 miles to New Kent or Caroline counties to play a real course where one can get a cold beer after playing.