Letter to the Editor, May 3, 2021: Kin First bill boosts foster care system

Kin First bill boosts

foster care system

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This year’s General Assembly session achieved much to benefit Virginia’s foster care system, specifically kinship foster care. The Kin First bill has been signed by Gov. Ralph Northam and will take effect July 1. Per this law, relatives and active kin (people who have a close relationship with a child) are to be involved in case planning and engaged as placement options for children in foster care. This is a step toward providing normalcy for such children in — and could mitigate some of the trauma involved in — entering foster care, as children can be placed with people who are familiar to them instead of with strangers.

The state-funded KinGAP program is another move in the right direction approved in this year’s legislative session that will serve relatives who are caring for a child through foster care, but it only is approved for the next year. This policy is sure to aid children in achieving permanency, the ultimate goal for any child in foster care, because it has less stringent requirements regarding which children and caregivers can access the financial assistance the program offers compared to the federally funded KinGAP.