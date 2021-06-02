Letter to the Editor, May 3, 2021: More statues needed of outstanding women

More statues needed

of outstanding women

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a young woman who resides in Virginia, I take pride in the city of Richmond erecting and dedicating statues to women who most deserve the recognition — especially those who were not necessarily the most well known, but whose legacies continue to have a lasting impact.

By reading articles, I learned so much about women in Virginia’s history who dedicated their lives to the women’s suffrage movement, which is a part of women’s history for which I have a deep respect. I was shocked when I read about the continuing legacy of Henrietta Lacks and how her death brought about the essential research that saved lives. (Her cancer cells were so valuable to researchers, they were named HeLa cells.)

Also, I attended Foxcroft School, an all-girls boarding school located in central Virginia. While there, I met and learned of many Foxcroft alumni who accomplished so many incredible feats.

Such women include Victoria B. Mars, chairwoman of Mars, Inc.; Frances FitzGerald, Pulitzer Prize-winning author; Gertrude Sanford Legendre, a World War II spy; and Ruth T. Bedford, heiress of Standard Oil.