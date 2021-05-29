Letter to the Editor, May 30, 2021: For the People Act puts spotlight on lobbyists

For the People Act puts

spotlight on lobbyists

Throughout my lifetime as a young person, I have seen government inaction due to corporate influence on pressing issues: The fossil fuel industry lobbies the U.S. Congress not to act on the climate crisis, the National Rifle Association lobbies Congress not to act on gun violence and the insurance industry lobbies Congress against passing "Medicare for All" plan. Thanks to lobbying from the pharmaceutical industry, insulin prices in America are much higher than anywhere else in the world, forcing people with diabetes to ration their medication and potentially face life-threatening complications. This is the status quo in America, and it cannot continue any longer.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, have the opportunity to change this status quo through the For the People Act, a voting rights and anti-corruption bill that includes provisions to limit the power of lobbyists in our democracy. The bill would close loopholes in existing laws, requiring lobbyists to register with the federal government, to disclose their occupation to officials, and would create a database of lobbyists so that the American people can know who is lobbying and for what. If Warner and Kaine care about government transparency and accountability, they will work to pass the For the People Act.