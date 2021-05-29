Letter to the Editor, May 30, 2021: Look beyond recycling to aid plastics problem

Look beyond recycling

to aid plastics problem

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks for the recent Times-Dispatch editorial about the plastic pollution problem. I’m in a climate change group and have chosen to concentrate on this issue. What I have learned has been devastating. The #1 bottles, which are the most recycled type, are made from nonrecyclable crude oil. A year’s supply of these bottles uses 1.5 million barrels of oil — which could power 100,000 cars annually, the Earth Policy Institute reports.

In researching what the #1 to #7 bottles represent, I contacted Dr. Tom Kinnaman, professor of economics at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. Kinnaman noted that #3 to #6 bottles are not recyclable except in laboratory conditions; he is not aware of that being done anywhere in the world. When I asked if other scientists agreed, he referred me to the PBS special, “The Plastic Wars” at: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/plastic-wars/. Kinnaman added: “Recycling of plastic has never worked. And production is expected to triple over the next 25 years. We probably need to look beyond recycling.”

How can we move beyond plastic?