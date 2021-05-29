Letter to the Editor, May 30, 2021: Look beyond recycling to aid plastics problem

Look beyond recycling
to aid plastics problem
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thanks for the recent Times-Dispatch editorial about the plastic pollution problem. I’m in a climate change group and have chosen to concentrate on this issue. What I have learned has been devastating. The #1 bottles, which are the most recycled type, are made from nonrecyclable crude oil. A year’s supply of these bottles uses 1.5 million barrels of oil — which could power 100,000 cars annually, the Earth Policy Institute reports.
In researching what the #1 to #7 bottles represent, I contacted Dr. Tom Kinnaman, professor of economics at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. Kinnaman noted that #3 to #6 bottles are not recyclable except in laboratory conditions; he is not aware of that being done anywhere in the world. When I asked if other scientists agreed, he referred me to the PBS special, “The Plastic Wars” at: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/plastic-wars/. Kinnaman added: “Recycling of plastic has never worked. And production is expected to triple over the next 25 years. We probably need to look beyond recycling.”
How can we move beyond plastic?
A bottle deposit bill, the national bottle bill (Senate Bill 984) is under consideration in Congress. In states with bottle bills, 90% are returned and 1,500 jobs added to their economies. The Coca-Cola Co. has stated it will change its largest size to glass and then follow with all of its bottles. That would remove a huge amount of plastic from the stream, according to Greenpeace. To learn about Virginia’s bill, go to: www.VABottleBill.org
Talk to your grocery stores: Wegmans successfully has transferred from using plastic bags and now charges 5 cents per paper bag. Customers are ready to help our planet when shown ways to do it. Kroger announced “it will phase out plastic bags by 2025.” Why wait?
So charging 5 cents for a plastic bag is just a drop in the bucket toward solving the tremendous damage plastics create. As your editorial noted — only 9% of plastics worldwide are being recycled.
Emily Kimball.
Richmond.