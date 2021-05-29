Letter to the Editor, May 30, 2021: SUD programs need recovery custodians

SUD programs need
recovery custodians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I woke up the other morning and read a May 2020 blog by William Stauffer and William White, who called for “more recovery custodians and less recovery rock stars.” Let me openly declare: I am a person in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). I am a custodian of a life afforded to me as a result of choosing recovery. I am a custodian for the community to whom I feel deep gratitude. While I work in the field of addiction and recovery, I tend to operate behind the scenes, which is where I am most comfortable. I recognize the value in larger voices working to reduce any stigma against SUDs and mental health challenges, of those spreading the word about national and community resources, and of those lobbying for scientific research and legislative changes. We need those voices. But it is boots on the ground, under the guidance and direction of an astute mentorship within the recovery community, that we need most. We need bodies in the field fully armed with life and recovery experiences — not just talkers but real walkers.
The fear and isolation produced from COVID-19 contributed to the highest number of overdoses reported in a 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And, that statistic does not include suicides. Individuals released early from incarceration because of the pandemic flooded our recovery houses. Prescriptions for mental health medication greatly increased during quarantine. Those who identify with SUD and mental health now are trying to navigate the new reality with a disease that has insidiously progressed. We are in a period of uncertainty, insecurity, fear and mourning — desperately seeking the panacea of human connection by means of grace, compassion and hope. We survive and flourish by taking care of each other, and through that custodianship, we best take care of ourselves.