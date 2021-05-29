Letter to the Editor, May 30, 2021: SUD programs need recovery custodians

SUD programs need

recovery custodians

I woke up the other morning and read a May 2020 blog by William Stauffer and William White, who called for “more recovery custodians and less recovery rock stars.” Let me openly declare: I am a person in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). I am a custodian of a life afforded to me as a result of choosing recovery. I am a custodian for the community to whom I feel deep gratitude. While I work in the field of addiction and recovery, I tend to operate behind the scenes, which is where I am most comfortable. I recognize the value in larger voices working to reduce any stigma against SUDs and mental health challenges, of those spreading the word about national and community resources, and of those lobbying for scientific research and legislative changes. We need those voices. But it is boots on the ground, under the guidance and direction of an astute mentorship within the recovery community, that we need most. We need bodies in the field fully armed with life and recovery experiences — not just talkers but real walkers.