Letter to the Editor, May 4, 2021: America needs to add ancient native wisdom
America needs to add

ancient native wisdom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of the primary reasons for the rapid decline of the holistic quality of American society over the past 50 years recently was articulated by former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., who was born in Virginia, when he said "there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." As another Rick who was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and for 45 years has called Virginia home, I thank Santorum for identifying this glaring deficiency. I suggest we immediately start adding more and more native and Indigenous culture to our American culture, which ultimately will  influence the culture of humanity. The world desperately needs to benefit from the ancient wisdom of our native and Indigenous sisters and brothers.

Rick Tatnall.

Richmond.

