Letter to the Editor, May 4, 2021: Better school guidelines can help working moms

Better school guidelines

can help working moms

After seeing gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's campaign advertisement regarding women in the workplace, I felt the need to respond. COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of five-day-a-week, full-time school have contributed to this situation. After being exposed in his elementary classroom, my grandson and his preschool brother had to quarantine for 14 days, even after negative test results. This runs counter to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents, especially working mothers, have found it difficult to work under this uncertainty. Open the schools and create a more predictable reaction to the inevitable cases that will crop up so that parents can return to full-time employment.