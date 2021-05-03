Letter to the Editor, May 4, 2021: Graziano helped start first S-J farmer's market

Graziano helped start

first S-J farmer's market

I enjoyed reading the April 1 article about the much-loved South of the James Farmers Market. The originators of the market weren’t mentioned, however, and I’d like to make sure they get proper credit. Former City Councilwoman Kathy Graziano, 4th, and her then-liaison David Hathcock first thought of the idea of a farmers market in Forest Hill Park. The market wouldn’t exist without their vision and efforts to get it started. They negotiated with the city for the space, recruited the initial vendors and raised funds to support the market’s first year. The Westover Hills Neighborhood Association (and I also believe the Forest Hill Association) financially contributed to get the market off the ground. It was only after the South of the James Market became a resounding success, and it was clear that full-time management was needed, that Karen Grisevich was hired to run it. She’s done a great job growing the market, but let’s not forget its founders and all of the people in the community who supported the market in its early years.