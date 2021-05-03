Letter to the Editor, May 4, 2021: Other factors increase global life expectancy

Other factors increase

global life expectancy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed Dr. Charles Bryan’s May 2 Commentary column about the greatest health advancements that have prolonged life expectancy. His five fundamental developments came from interviews with department heads at Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) School of Medicine. This seems like a reasonable approach for expertise on the subject; however, their answers gave me pause. Did they truly reflect global trends, or merely those in our developed “Western” society?"

As one who has worked in many LMIC (low- and middle-income countries, i.e., developing countries), I can attest that Bryan’s inclusion of germ theory and antibiotic development are two of the most important factors that have doubled global life expectancy from 35 to 70 years in the last past 200 years. Thereafter, I would substitute three other advancements that epidemiology experts deem important:

• Bryan alluded to one: public health factors such as safe water, sanitation and sewage disposal. Many of the cholera pandemics of the past 200 years are attributable to lack of these.