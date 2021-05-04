Letter to the Editor, May 5, 2021: Annual election gives all chance to obtain ID

Annual election gives

all chance to obtain ID

I would like to respond to the April 30 Letter to the Editor from Swannee Ericson. We can agree that poor and elderly citizens can face challenges in procuring a government-issued photo identification (ID) card to vote. But we must also acknowledge that our preeminent November election comes once a year. The remaining 364 days provide more than adequate time for the acquisition of appropriate identification. Prospective voters have an entire year to secure transportation and the necessary paperwork to obtain a photo ID. Democrats argue that numerous individuals in the groups that Ericson cites are just unable to provide the requisite documentation to obtain a photo ID. It is interesting how quickly those missing credentials reappear when they are required to apply for financial and medical assistance. Enrollment in those programs is thriving, with seemingly no significant difficulties in applicants’ ability to produce identifying documents. If everyone who endeavors to vote in person must endure the same tedious process (slow lines, excessive paperwork) to attain a photo ID, where exactly is inequity of which Ericson writes?