Letter to the Editor, May 5, 2021: School suspensions detrimental to students

School suspensions

detrimental to students

From 2015 to 2016, more than 130,000 school suspensions were issued across Virginia, with Richmond holding one of the highest rates in the state. Despite the widespread use, suspensions have proven ineffective in deterring misconduct. In fact, suspensions are detrimental to student success. With more time unsupervised, suspended students are at increased risk for dropping out, or being arrested or incarcerated, a trend that has become known as the “school-to-prison pipeline.” Further, students of color are far more likely than their peers to experience severe disciplinary action — a trend that mirrors the racial disparity of mass incarceration.