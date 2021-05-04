Letter to the Editor, May 5, 2021: Youth: Embrace ideas, forget the bad ones

Youth: Embrace ideas,

forget the bad ones

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The headline for Charles F. Bryan’s May 2 op-ed certainly was provocative: “Why do we live so long?” I was delighted to see that germ theory was his No. 1 answer.

I learned about the theory in 1990 when I met Dr. Terry Sharrer, an ag economist/historian/curator at the Smithsonian Institution. He left no doubt about the theory's earth-shaking importance.

The work of Louis Pasteur and Joseph Lister in the mid-to late 1800s seems like a “well, duh” moment to us today. The idea that infectious diseases were a result of the introduction of germs into hosts and that their spread caused infectious diseases, however, was revolutionary in their times. Practices such as using antiseptics, sterilizing instruments and using gloves were quite radical. Yet what is so obvious today didn’t catch on for 40 to 50 years.