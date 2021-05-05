Letter to the Editor, May 6, 2021: Address mass shootings in context of all violence

Address mass shootings
in context of all violence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Effective gun policies in the United States should balance the constitutional right to bear arms and public interest in gun ownership with public health and safety concerns. However, current efforts to develop gun legislation are limited by a lack of reliable data and information about the effects of such policies.
The U.S. has the world’s highest rate of gun ownership by civilians. There are approximately 12 firearms for every 10 civilians in this country, making U.S. gun ownership per capita more than double that of the No. 2 country.
The U.S. also has high rates of violence. Homicide rates are seven times higher than in most other developed countries, and firearm homicides account for much of this difference.
Although the country does not have higher than average suicide rates, the rates of firearm suicides are eight times higher than in other developed countries. In addition, unintentional firearm deaths are approximately six times more common here than in comparison to other countries.
Mass shootings make the news on a much-too-frequent basis. However, only a small percentage — approximately 1% — of annual firearm deaths result from a mass shooting. These types of shootings represent a small overall percentage and it is difficult to predict exactly who will commit them. Thus, the costs and benefits of any policy to address them should be driven by the policy’s effects on a broader set of more common outcomes — overall homicide, suicide and domestic violence rates, and mental health.
Focusing efforts on developing and implementing public policies that more broadly reduce violence, instead of making policy decisions based only on the most extreme forms of such violence, might not eliminate mass shootings, but could reduce their occurrence and devastation, ultimately saving more lives.
Charles Huffstetler.
Midlothian.