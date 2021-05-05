Letter to the Editor, May 6, 2021: Address mass shootings in context of all violence

Address mass shootings

in context of all violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Effective gun policies in the United States should balance the constitutional right to bear arms and public interest in gun ownership with public health and safety concerns. However, current efforts to develop gun legislation are limited by a lack of reliable data and information about the effects of such policies.

The U.S. has the world’s highest rate of gun ownership by civilians. There are approximately 12 firearms for every 10 civilians in this country, making U.S. gun ownership per capita more than double that of the No. 2 country.

The U.S. also has high rates of violence. Homicide rates are seven times higher than in most other developed countries, and firearm homicides account for much of this difference.

Although the country does not have higher than average suicide rates, the rates of firearm suicides are eight times higher than in other developed countries. In addition, unintentional firearm deaths are approximately six times more common here than in comparison to other countries.