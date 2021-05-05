Letter to the Editor, May 6, 2021. Juvenile reforms should strictly be implemented

Juvenile reforms should

strictly be implemented

Editor-Times Dispatch:

There are more than 60,500 children in the U.S. who are confined to some form of detention or correctional facility. Federal funding, protections and programming for these adolescents are listed in the recently reauthorized Juvenile Justice Reform Act (JJRA) of 2018. The bill provides interventions and funding to go toward some of the most pressing concerns of incarcerated individuals including mental health, racial equity, de-incarceration, and sight and sound protections.

Despite the immeasurable impact of this policy's funding on the juvenile justice system, its benefits mean nothing if states are able to make the unilateral decision to opt out of participating due to refusal or inability to maintain the bill's four core requirements.

Funding for life-changing programming goes down 20% each time a participating state is cited for failure to comply. But I must ask, how are nonparticipatory states able to maintain their massive juvenile prison populations if they do not have the resources to commit to programming that would help keep children out of their systems? It is clear that this is an issue that should not be left to each state's discretion to address.