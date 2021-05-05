Letter to the Editor, May 6, 2021: Update act so seniors can get computer skills

Update act so seniors

can get computer skills

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

COVID-19 has affected every individual all over the world, especially older adults. The Older Americans Act of 1965 has been reauthorized and amended over the years to reflect societal needs. Now, more than ever, the Older Americans Act needs to be amended and given more funding.

A large concern for many communities has been the digital divide and the pandemic. For many individuals, access to the internet has been a challenging and growing issue — especially for older adults. The Older Americans Act needs to start providing funding to facilitate technology courses and programs for older Americans and assisting with the expenses of internet bills. Also, access to the internet is not universal as many rural areas do not have the strong internet connection that more populated areas do.