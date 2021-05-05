Letter to the Editor, May 6, 2021: Who needs to improve their financial literacy?

Who needs to improve

their financial literacy?

The recent Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial, "Financial literacy is a critical piece of the recovery,” was interesting, frightening and ironic. While a reader might need to go through the entire piece to fully appreciate its interesting and frightening aspects, the irony can be found in the very first sentence, which reads: "In 2004, Congress passed a resolution establishing April as Financial Literacy Month.” After all, what could be more ironic than the United States Congress telling others that they need to improve their financial literacy? You can’t make this up.