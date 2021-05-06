Letter to the Editor, May 7, 2021: More awareness needed about human trafficking

More awareness needed

about human trafficking

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People need to be more aware of human trafficking in the United States, and need to support policies and organizations that are working to prevent it. As a community member who works for the EmpowerNet Hotline, the domestic and sexual violence hotline for the Greater Richmond Region, I hear firsthand accounts from survivors.

Human trafficking occurs when force, fraud or coercion is used to control another person to engage in commercial sex acts, or solicit labor or services against his or her will. The issue of sex trafficking often is viewed as an international issue.

Safe Harbor, a local domestic and sexual violence agency, stated that 4,136 cases of sex trafficking in Virginia were reported in 2015. Greater Richmond's proximity to major highways, such as Interstates 95 and 64, make it a hub for trafficking activity. Richmond has been listed as one of the top 20 U.S. jurisdictions for sex trafficking.

Anytime you travel, you might see educational posters instructing the public on common warning signs of human trafficking. Yet in Richmond, no widespread community educational efforts have been made to spread awareness.