Letter to the Editor, May 7, 2021: Ramadan sacrifices bring joy, blessings

Ramadan sacrifices

bring joy, blessings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a Muslim, I am observing a very special time — the month of Ramadan, April 12 to May 12. With joyous anticipation, Muslims around the world await this period for the opportunity to observe fasting — fourth of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. A practice in various religions, fasting commonly has been defined as abstaining from all or some types of food or drink.

The Holy Quran states: "The month of Ramadan is that in which the Quran was sent down as a guidance for mankind with clear proofs of guidance." We welcome Ramadan by focusing on special prayers to obtain the bounties of this time, greeting each other and decorating our homes.

In Islam, the practice of fasting is a physical exercise and a spiritual one to attain God’s pleasure through regulation of one’s life in accordance with his guidance. Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (peace be on him), the promised messiah and founder of my Ahmadiyya Muslim community states: “Fasting is not merely staying hungry and thirsty; rather its reality and its impact can only be gained through experience. It is human nature that the less one eats, the more one’s spirit is purified and thus his capacity for [spiritual] visions increases."