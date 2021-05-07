Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2021: Business owners prefer current Scott's Addition

Business owners prefer

current Scott's Addition

We are a member of the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association, but we are not in support of the casino proposal at Bow Tie Cinemas. The promise of a larger-than- life, glitzy casino touted by out-of-town developers runs counter to everything we, and this community, represent. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque supports community and family-friendly entertainment, and we feel the casino will cultivate a neighborhood culture that is inconsistent with our values. We are grateful to be a part of such a vibrant community of original locally grown restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that chose Scott’s Addition for its uniqueness and authentic character. We plan to do our part to protect these qualities and hope that our neighboring business owners will do the same.