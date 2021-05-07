 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2021: Business owners prefer current Scott's Addition
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2021: Business owners prefer current Scott's Addition

  • 0

Business owners prefer

current Scott's Addition

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are a member of the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association, but we are not in support of the casino proposal at Bow Tie Cinemas. The promise of a larger-than- life, glitzy casino touted by out-of-town developers runs counter to everything we, and this community, represent. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque supports community and family-friendly entertainment, and we feel the casino will cultivate a neighborhood culture that is inconsistent with our values. We are grateful to be a part of such a vibrant community of original locally grown restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that chose Scott’s Addition for its uniqueness and authentic character. We plan to do our part to protect these qualities and hope that our neighboring business owners will do the same.

Chris Fultz and Alex Graf.

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News