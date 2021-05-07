Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2021 City must take opportunity casino will bring to area

City must take opportunity

casino will bring to area

Richmond faces a monumental choice in the selection of a partner to bring a resort casino to our city. There are lots of points to compare and contrast between the two bidders, but what is most important is the economic benefit Richmond will realize if we move forward. Cordish presents the strongest argument when it comes to economic impact. We are looking at billions that will help bring our city back to prominence and support essential services such as education and health care. What other proposal can offer that? We need to get serious, stop arguing about traffic and movie theaters, which all are fixable, and seize this opportunity to vastly improve our region’s economy.