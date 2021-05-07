Letter to the Editor, May 8, 2021: Local civic groups join to stop Cordish casino

Local civic groups join

to stop Cordish casino

An article earlier in May in the RTD business pages quantifies widespread concern for our organically grown – and presently fragile – restaurant and small business ecosystem. The article entitled “Local businesses still standing need support,” states: “According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, when you spend $100 at a small business, $48 stays in the community. Spend the same at a big box store or a national retailer and only $14 stays.”

Thousands of Richmond citizens represented by these 15 associations are at the core of the renaissance that has fostered our local businesses, and we want to see them prosper. The surest and richest path to such prosperity is to embrace the entrepreneurial intelligence and energy that has made Richmond a destination, and not by imposing an unwanted concept to enrich an out-of-state corporation. Again: More than three times as much money circulates in the local economy when received by a local small business compared to funds received by an out-of-state corporation. The best way to grow both the tax base and our burgeoning urban vitality is by following the path that got us here, the path blazed by small businesses and the citizens who support them. Keep the money and the vitality circulating here in Richmond where they belong, and say "no" to a casino proposal that roundly is rejected by citizens who love their city.